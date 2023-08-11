Wissam Ben Yedder indicted for rape

Wissam Ben Yedder against Toulouse FC, in Monaco, June 3, 2023. VALERY HACHE / AFP

AS Monaco (Ligue 1) French striker Wissam Ben Yedder has been indicted for “rape, attempted rape and sexual assault” for facts dating back to early July on the Côte d’Azur, learned Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Friday August 11 from the Nice prosecutor’s office. Judicial information has been opened against the 32-year-old international, placed under judicial control and who had to “to pay a deposit of 900,000 euros”the Nice prosecutor’s office told AFP, confirming initial information from the regional daily nice morning.

The younger brother of Wissam Ben Yedder, also prosecuted in this case, was indicted on the same charges. The Nice judicial police are in charge of the investigation.

According to a source close to the case, the alleged victims are two young adult women of French nationality who are not from the Nice region. The facts allegedly took place on July 10 during an evening spent in the town of Beausoleil (Alpes-Maritimes), which adjoins Monaco, during which the Ben Yedder brothers allegedly “forced sexual acts”according to France Info.

Wissam Ben Yedder made his debut in professional football in Toulouse before joining the Spanish club Sevilla FC in 2016. Returning to France in 2019, under the colors of AS Monaco, he has nineteen selections for the national team. France, for which he scored three goals. His last selection with the Blues dates back to June 2022.

In April, he was sentenced by the court in Seville, Spain, to a six-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 133,000 euros for tax evasion.

The World with AFP

