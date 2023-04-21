Home » Alzheimer’s, the latest study: a blood sugar can prevent it
Health

Alzheimer’s, the latest study: a blood sugar can prevent it

by admin
Alzheimer’s, the latest study: a blood sugar can prevent it

When it comes to diseases like Alzheimer’s, prevention is key. Even if there is still no cure for this terrible disease, have the opportunity to diagnose it as early as possible would greatly improve the quality of life of patients. From a recent study by the University of Karolinska, in Sweden, very important news has arrived in this sense: thanks to a sugar molecule present in the blood, the onset of Alzheimer’s could be predicted 10 years in advance.

I study

The researchers’ work has shown a link between the amount of glycans – of the sugar molecules found in the blood – and of yes, a protein that plays a key role in the development of Alzheimer’s. In fact, this protein when it doesn’t work well it hinders communication between nerve cellscausing her to die: exactly what happens in Alzheimer’s disease.

Why is it important for prevention

“In analyzing the relationship between glycans and tau, we were surprised that by working on this link the onset of Alzheimer’s can be predicted for up to a decade before the diagnosis” explains the doctor Robin Zhou, lead author of the study. According to the study, in people whose tau/glycan ratio is too high or too low, and there is therefore an excessive imbalance, the risks of developing Alzheimer’s double. In summary, i levels of these sugars present in the blood can be used to predict the symptoms of Alzheimer’s well in advance. This represents a very important step forward also at an economic level, as it would make preventive screenings much less expensive.

You may also like

How does AI fare in providing information about...

Want more in bed? What a sex ban...

Earthquake in Catania, the ten emergency rules –...

Ashwagandha Unleashed: Unlocking the secrets of this powerful...

AUSL Modena – The new Community Nursing Point...

Benevento: shortage of 3,000 medicines. SOS of pharmacists:...

Over 129,000 trainee nurses

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS INC – ADVIA CHEMISTRY TOXAMMONIA...

FunghiClear™ – Natural solution for fungal infections on...

ensure equity and appropriateness of care

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy