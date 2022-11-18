“I lost myself”. Thus begins the story of Alzheimer’s disease. Talking is Auguste Detera woman of two centuries ago, born in Kassel, Germany, on May 16, 1850. At just over 50 years old, Auguste begins to lose her memory, has difficulty speaking, is disoriented.

Her husband then decides to take her to Frankfurt for a consultation with a young but promising doctor, Alois Alzheimer. Auguste is diagnosed with a form of presenile dementia: she was far too young to show the typical ailments of an older age.

After his death Alzheimer gets permission to examine Auguste’s brain by autopsy. And here, visible for the first time under the microscope, are the typical lesions of the disease: amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary clusters, in a context of marked atrophy of the cerebral cortex.

The first patient

Was it a coincidence that Dr. Alzheimer discovered the disease on a woman? Probably not. Of course, at the time, around women, the aura of mental illness, hysteria, incurable disease, hovered heavily. But for a disease that today affects two-thirds of female patients, certainly also between the 1800s and 1900s there must have been a greater affection for women and, therefore, a greater possibility of finding the lesions rummaging among the folds of nervous tissue of female cadavers.

Alzheimer’s, that’s why women get sick more than men by Donatella Zorzetto

October 11, 2022



Why does Alzheimer’s affect women more?

But why are women more affected by Alzheimer’s dementia? Questioning the causes was the congress “Alzheimer’s prefers pink: a journey through a female pathology”, organized by Fausto Fantò at the San Luigi hospital in Orbassano, in the province of Turin. A day, moreover, which saw only female speakers alternate, in a message of full gender equality, counting on the fact that today, still, it is still a male prevalence to attend sector congresses with contributions and speeches.

The reasons why Alzheimer’s affects women more are many: from biology to the social context in which we live. Among the biological risk factors, for women, count the number of pregnancies, hypertension, early menopause. Estrogens strengthen neurons, synapses and the heart: in menopause women become more vulnerable to many diseases.

Dementia in women, the hypothesis on the role of female hormones by Tina Simoniello

08 June 2022



Age, genetics, depression

Furthermore, the age, which is on average higher in the female population, accounts for a greater cognitive decline in women. Furthermore, the presence of a mutation affecting the APOE-e4 gene, located on chromosome 19: among the carriers of this mutation, women are at greater risk of developing the disease. Finally, depression: the brain areas responsible for memory and mood occupy nearby sites. And depression is more prevalent in the female population. In other words, depressed women are more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. When, moreover, they receive it on time.

Early diagnosis is more difficult

Scientific literature shows that women, with the same severity of disease, show a better performance than men in passing the tests, escaping an early diagnosis. Not to mention that, once the disease has been diagnosed and a therapeutic procedure has been undertaken, the same drugs administered against Alzheimer’s to men and women, from antipsychotics to neuronal modulators, can give different therapy outcomes.

In addition to biology, social pressure

And, then, all the social load. Women around the world are on average less educated than men and, for various reasons, have less challenging jobs, if at all. Here, then, is that young women, from Afghanistan to South America, should expect to go to school and to be able to work according to their aspirations: it would be nothing but social equity with clinical significance.

Therefore, in the Alzheimer’s match against women, biology and social dictates count a lot, but not only. Women are much more involved in caring for the sick within the family. Studies show that 60-70% of caregivers are women and, in all countries, there is a general expectation that it is precisely women who take on this role.

In Italy, for example, it is estimated that 70% of patients are assisted at home by women for free: all of this also has repercussions on the health of those who provide care. Women who treat family illnesses, from disabled children to sick elderly parents, by providing daily care for years, are more exposed to cognitive decline as they age.

Aiming for fairness rather than equality

So, in the 21st century we should begin to consider diseases starting from the variables that characterize each individual, taking into account a decidedly variegated universe of sick men and women. The right study approach in every discipline cannot therefore be the one hinged on the concept of equality, albeit ideally right, but on that of equity. And equity is nothing more than the correct tool with which to constructively highlight the differences that characterize us, in sickness as in health.

As long as we continue to base ourselves on a generic concept of equality we will continue to make gross mistakes.

The sex and gender specific approach to care is like a lens through which people can be seen more clearly, without prejudice, without simplifications. Everything counts and everything must count: sex, or our biological reality; gender, a broader construct in which we recognize ourselves throughout life. The targeted care approach is, in essence, a true act of democracy.

Silvia De Francia is a researcher at the Department of Clinical and Biological Sciences of the University of Turin