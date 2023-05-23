Amadori increasingly focuses on healthy food and makes her debut at ‘Rimini Wellness’ with the fit-food influencer

Spreading the culture of well-being through a varied and balanced diet, which has quality proteins among its pillars: this is the message that Amadori launches on the occasion of Rimini Wellness 2023, scheduled at the Rimini exhibition center from 1 to 4 next June.

The company, one of the leaders in Italy in the agri-food sector, is participating for the first time in the international event dedicated to wellness as an exclusive Food Partner for white meats and with new plant-based products, presenting its novelties in an original stand in the Foodwell pavilion: an unmissable opportunity to promote the pursuit of well-being at the table to its community and physical activity enthusiasts, through a balanced and diversified diet, based on an adequate daily intake of quality protein sources.

“We want to be the reference brand for those who consider a correct and tasty diet an integral part of the “wellness mix” and seek balance, quality and pleasure in food” – declares Matteo Conti, Amadori Strategic Marketing Central Director. “Those who visit us at RiminiWellness will be able to get to know our reality in an entertaining way, increasingly innovative and capable of responding to the needs of all consumers, from families to sportsmen and women who are passionate about an active life.”

The stand (FoodWell Pavilion B5 – Stand 120) will be a meeting hub where you can discover the Amadori food proposal, but also where you can put yourself to the test and challenge your friends to break the day’s records at the Pull-up bar and at the Amadori Protein Wall . To the winners and visitors, free original Amadori merchandising for their training sessions.

The stand will also come alive thanks to the presence of Franca Molluzzo alias “Hungry Franky”, fit-food infuencer and Amadori ambassador, who will present some of her recipes and give useful “healthy” advice. The refreshment points will be branded Amadori and will feature various white meat specialties and the new Veggy line “Ama Vivi e Gusta”: the piadina kiosk with recipe based on roasted turkey breast Quality10+; Punto Amarcord with fried chicken and Qualità10+ hamburger; Punto Pokè, with the Il Campese chicken-based pokè version; an “e-bike” refreshment point, with plant-based products; canteens, with other tasty recipes based on Il Campese chicken.

Finally, in the exclusive Garden Bistrot, guests of RiminiWellness and Amadori will be offered gourmet recipes always based on the veggy range and Il Campese, free-range chicken and Italian excellence. To find out more about the Amadori activities at RiminiWellness, a dedicated website has been created (riminiwellness.amadori.it) where users can receive a preview of Franca Molluzzo’s “healthy” recipe book based on Amadori products, as well as find all the information to participate to sports contests and meet exclusively “Hungry Franky”.







