Amati (Action), Puglia first in Italy for newborn screening – Medicine

Amati (Action), Puglia first in Italy for newborn screening

Amati (Action), Puglia first in Italy for newborn screening

“Puglia confirms itself first in the class in Italy for newborn screening. Word of the Observatory for rare diseases (Omar). In fact, there are 61 diseases included in the mandatory diagnostic panel for every Apulian newborn, so as to allow for more timely treatment” . This was stated by the councilor and regional commissioner of Action in Puglia, Fabiano Amati. “This flattering result – he adds – was achieved thanks to the unanimous consent of the Regional Council on several of my bills, written with the passionate and ongoing advice of the geneticist Mattia Gentile and the suggestions of the clinical pathologist Simonetta Simonetti”.


“Obviously we always look ahead, ready to take on new challenges and new expansions of the panel, in relation to the availability of new treatments. The diseases subjected to mandatory screening – concludes Amati – are those for which there is an effective therapy if administered promptly: all of this brings out, therefore, the need for early diagnosis”.

