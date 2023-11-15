Amazon Launches Virtual Health Care Plan for Prime Customers

Amazon Launches Affordable Virtual Health Care Plan for Prime Customers

Amazon has added a new digital tool to its array of services, this time in the form of a virtual health care plan focused on providing remote consultations to its customers. The e-commerce giant is now offering the service to its Prime customers for just $9.00 USD per month, or a discounted rate of $99.00 USD for the entire year.

The initiative comes following Amazon’s acquisition of One Medical, a membership-based general healthcare provider, for a hefty $3.9 billion dollars. One Medical currently operates in more than 20 markets across the United States.

The Amazon healthcare service offers convenient access to healthcare providers through virtual and in-person consultations at One Medical offices. Members will have the option to connect remotely 24/7 and can also utilize video chats for consultations, with the added benefit of in-person visits if desired.

The comprehensive service covers virtual medical consultations for chronic or mental illnesses and minor health complaints. While visits to general care offices may require an additional fee, members can also use their health insurance for these visits.

With the increasing popularity of virtual health care services, Amazon’s new initiative is a convenient and affordable option for customers seeking quick access to medical consultations and treatment for non-serious yet urgent health concerns.

Share this: Facebook

X

