Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, November 16, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, November 16, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, November 16, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Thursday, November 9, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two- and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure results in the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested

See also  Amiata, a race against time to hook up with geothermal energy: heating in winter here will cost half

You may also like

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, February 23,...

The cold wave continues to affect central and...

BSI calls for closer cooperation between the federal...

A person sets himself on fire inside his...

Europol CEO De Bolle: “We see an increase...

The reasons for the departure of Mauricio Toro...

Inclusion of general terms and conditions through web...

The Algerian Foreign Minister receives in Algeria the...

“I will end up on the street”: between...

Municipal development plan, a real administrative challenge

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy