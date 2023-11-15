Home » Women’s football: the British Hayes Coach of the US national team – Football
Women's football: the British Hayes Coach of the US national team – Football

Women’s football: the British Hayes Coach of the US national team – Football

Britain’s Emma Hayes, 47, has been named coach of the United States women’s soccer team, Team USA announced. “It is a great honor to have the opportunity to coach the best team in the history of international football,” Hayes said, via a press release from the federation. “My connection and feelings for this team run deep.


I have long dreamed of coaching the United States, this opportunity is a dream come true,” added Hayes, who began his career at an early age in the early 2000s.


Emma Hayes will first finish the 2023-2024 season with Chelsea – who she has led since 2012 and with whom she reached the Champions League final in 2021 – and then join Team USA “two months before the Paris Olympic Games” (July 2024 ).


In the meantime, the team remains in the hands of Twila Kilgore. The Americans, who became world champions in 2015 and 2019, were eliminated by Sweden in the round of 16 in this year’s edition.

