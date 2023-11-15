Home » Djokovic defeated in three sets
Jannik Sinner dream. The Italian beat number one Nole Djokovic in three sets 7-5, 6-7, 7-6, in over three hours of match in the match valid for the Green Pool of the ATP Finals at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The blue is increasingly among the legend of Italian tennis: for the first time in his career he is…

