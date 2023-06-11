an 11-year-old girl shot and killed by a neighbor

In France, an 11-year-old girl was shot and killed by a neighbor in Finistere, Brittany. The little girl’s father was seriously injured. This is what was announced by the Prosecutor of Rennes, in the north of the country. Just a few days ago, another violent episode shocked the French: the stabbing of four children in a park in Annecy, who fortunately survived the attack of a 31-year-old despite their serious injuries.
The little girl was in the garden of her house in Plonevez-du-Faou (Finistère) when she was shot on the evening of 10 June. “The gendarmes discovered the lifeless body of an 11-year-old girl. The child’s father was also found, seriously injured and in danger of life,” said Quimper prosecutor Carine Halley, adding that the neighbor and his wife they were taken into custody.