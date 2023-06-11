an 11-year-old girl shot and killed by a neighbor



-afp

In France, an 11-year-old girl was shot and killed by a neighbor in Finistere, Brittany. The little girl’s father was seriously injured. This is what was announced by the Prosecutor of Rennes, in the north of the country. Just a few days ago, another violent episode shocked the French: the stabbing of four children in a park in Annecy, who fortunately survived the attack of a 31-year-old despite their serious injuries.