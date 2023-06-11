Home » An experimental cancer drug slows down atherosclerosis. « Medicine in the Library
by admin
An experimental cancer drug slows down atherosclerosis.

Posted by giorgiobertin on June 11, 2023

An investigational drug already being tested as a potential treatment for cancer, lung disease and Alzheimer’s disease can slow the progression of atherosclerosis that leads to heart disease, a new study led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine shows.

The new study published in “Nature Cardiovascular Research”, showed that plasma, the liquid part of blood, from patients with atherosclerotic disease triggers an unusually high inflammatory signal in immune cells. Further experiments have since shown that the drug saracatinib reduced this inflammation signaling by more than 90% in human blood samples and diseased tissue samples.

PHOTO: ARTHUR PLOW/GETTY

Our results provide new insights into inflammatory mechanisms in atherosclerosis and suggest for the first time that saracatinib it can offer effective therapy in cases where standard therapy, in the form of statins, fails to helpsaid Prof. Letizia Amadori of NYU Langone Health.

Download and read the full text of the article:
Systems immunology-based drug repurposing framework to target inflammation in atherosclerosis.
Amadori, L., Calcagno, C., Fernandez, DM et al.
Nat Cardiovasc Res (2023).

Fonte: NYU Grossman School of Medicine

