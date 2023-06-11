Home » “Le Big Bang Store” opened, at Paris-Station F, the 200th Free store
World

“Le Big Bang Store” opened, at Paris-Station F, the 200th Free store

by admin
“Le Big Bang Store” opened, at Paris-Station F, the 200th Free store

A few days ago Free celebrated the opening of its 200th store with an unprecedented concept-store “Le Big Bang Store” in Paris, at Station F

Since 2011, the year the first store was opened, Free France it rapidly developed its physical distribution network, betting on proximity to better meet the needs of its subscribers.

“Right from the start, the choice was made to propose an environment different from that of a typical telecommunications store: a design signed by the architect Wilmotte, functional products displayed and available to be tried, sales consultants who also take care of assistance, Free terminals to respond quickly and effectively to requests from our subscribers…“, writes the manager.

Big Bang Store (8) – @ROMUALD MEIGNEUX

“The Free stores were conceived right from the start as spaces in which the brand’s values ​​– innovation, simplicity, transparency – are embodied, where everything contributes to strengthening the quality of the relationship with the subscribers.

To celebrate the opening of the 200th store, we wanted to take a step forward and invent something even more different, imagining a one-of-a-kind consulting and sales place. With a design dedicated to the universe of the brand, which will immerse visitors in an original experience, where technology is the protagonist and human contact is everywhere.”

Le Big Bang Store

Thus was born the concept-store of Free. Located in Paris, in the square of Station Fextends over a total area of ​​100 m², of which 80 m² of sales area.

It’s an invitation to discover a new planet that will immerse you in the Free universe.” Word of iliad.

You may also like

Zelensky keeps details of counteroffensive secret, Russia repels...

EU-Tunisia: goal of partnership from migrants to energy,...

“From July 1, admission to the Pantheon for...

Meloni and the EU mission in Tunis. Von...

CI Games shows us the parallel worlds of...

Meloni and Von der Leyen in Tunis, joint...

Novak Adjoković’s last statement before the Roland Garros...

Turnout in the elections in Montenegro | Info

the father of the former Rosa Maresca, Guardiola’s...

Fire at home, 29-year-old Italian dies in Brussels

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy