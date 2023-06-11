“Le Big Bang Store” opened, at Paris-Station F, the 200th Free store

A few days ago Free celebrated the opening of its 200th store with an unprecedented concept-store “Le Big Bang Store” in Paris, at Station F

Since 2011, the year the first store was opened, Free France it rapidly developed its physical distribution network, betting on proximity to better meet the needs of its subscribers.

“Right from the start, the choice was made to propose an environment different from that of a typical telecommunications store: a design signed by the architect Wilmotte, functional products displayed and available to be tried, sales consultants who also take care of assistance, Free terminals to respond quickly and effectively to requests from our subscribers…“, writes the manager.

“The Free stores were conceived right from the start as spaces in which the brand’s values ​​– innovation, simplicity, transparency – are embodied, where everything contributes to strengthening the quality of the relationship with the subscribers.

To celebrate the opening of the 200th store, we wanted to take a step forward and invent something even more different, imagining a one-of-a-kind consulting and sales place. With a design dedicated to the universe of the brand, which will immerse visitors in an original experience, where technology is the protagonist and human contact is everywhere.”

Le Big Bang Store

Thus was born the concept-store of Free. Located in Paris, in the square of Station Fextends over a total area of ​​100 m², of which 80 m² of sales area.

“It’s an invitation to discover a new planet that will immerse you in the Free universe.” Word of iliad.