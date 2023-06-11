BBL final: Ulm basketball players plan second surprise coup in Bonn

Status: 06/11/2023 10:37 a.m

Will Ulm manage the next surprise? Or will the Baskets Bonn equalize? The tension is high in the BBL final series.

After the surprising opening win in the Bundesliga final series, the ratiopharm Ulm basketball team is planning the next coup at Telekom Basekts Bonn.

Ulm’s sports director Thorsten Leibenath: “The first game took a toll”

“We have to regenerate well because the game took a toll on us. And then we want to try to win again in Bonn,” said Ulm’s sporting director Thorsten Leibenath, looking ahead to the second game this Sunday (6 p.m.).

First home bankruptcy for Bonn

On Friday, Ulm won 79-73 in Bonn and inflicted the first Bundesliga home defeat on the Champions League winners this season. However, there was no great euphoria among the people of Ulm afterwards. “We’re leading 1-0. But if we want to get something, we need two more wins,” said Leibenath. “It’s good that we don’t need three more now, but really not much more has happened.”

It would be the first championship for Ulm and Bonn

It would be the first championship title for both Ulm and Bonn. Bonn was last in the final 14 years ago and lost in five games against EWE Baskets Oldenburg. Ulm reached the finals in 2012 and 2016, but was beaten 3-0 by Bamberg.

The two top favorites Alba Berlin and Bayern Munich failed in this year’s playoffs due to the surprise team from Ulm. Bonn had prevailed against Chemnitz and Ludwigsburg.