Tour de Suisse: Evenepoel wins – minute’s silence for girls

As of: 06/17/2023 5:48 p.m

Despite the death of Swiss professional cyclist Gino Mäder, the Tour de Suisse continued on Saturday – albeit without three complete teams and 17 riders from other teams.

Only 113 pedalers left on Saturday afternoon after a minute’s silence on the penultimate section between Tübach and Weinfelden over 183.5 km. The day’s victory went to world champion Remco Evenepoel.

In the last kilometer, the Belgian kissed his fist and then stretched his index finger towards the sky. He also remembered Mäder with his winning gesture and put his hand on his left breast. Second place on the 183.5-kilometer stage went to his compatriot Wout van Aert ahead of Frenchman Bryan Coquard.

“Obviously this win goes to Gino and his family. It was the best way to honor him and show respect to his family. It didn’t matter to me that I couldn’t buy any time. It was only for Gino.” said Evenepoel.

Evenepoel with criticism routing

The Belgian is one of the drivers who criticized the organizers because of the route. It wasn’t a smart idea to place the finish of such a stage after a descent, said the 23-year-old, according to the Swiss newspaper “Blick”. “But you obviously still need more spectacle. Something just has to happen for you to react,” said Evenepoel.

The organizers made short-term changes on the seventh stage in order to increase the safety of the emotionally hit drivers. Although the stage length and profile with four mountain classifications remained untouched, the time for the overall classification was already taken 25 kilometers before the finish. There were also no bonus seconds in the intermediate sprints and at the finish on Saturday.

The peloton rode together over the 25-kilometer mark, but then several riders attacked, but they were parried. Only Evenepoel could no longer follow.

Mäder’s team Bahrain Victorious no longer at the start

Mäder fell into a ravine on Thursday’s fifth stage and later died in the hospital. The sixth stage on Friday was converted into a “commemorative ride” for Mäder over 20 km.

“After an emotional day and a very touching ride in memory of Gino Mäder, it was decided with Gino Mäder’s family that the Tour de Suisse will continue.” , race director Olivier Senn announced on Friday evening. He said: “Today was the worst day of my life but tomorrow is a new day and that’s something we have to deal with as an organization.”

Mäder’s team Bahrain Victorious did not start again. “Our entire team is devastated by the tragic accident” , said the professional team. On Saturday morning, the Swiss Team Tudor and the Equipe Intermarche also followed suit, as well as individual drivers from other teams, including the three Swiss Marc Hirschi, Stefan Küng and Michael Schär.

Skjelmose ahead in overall standings

“We respect each team’s decision. The withdrawals are what we expected”, the race director told the French news agency AFP.

The 86th Tour de Suisse ends on Sunday with an individual time trial in Abtwil. Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) is still in the lead. The Dane goes into the final 25.7 kilometers eight seconds ahead of Austrian Felix Gall (AG2R Citroen Team).