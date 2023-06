The state news agency TASS quoted Presidential Office spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday that the decision on whether to allow large forums in Russia would depend on the “behaviour” of Western media. The International Economic Forum is currently taking place in St. Petersburg. Journalists from countries Russia describes as unfriendly were denied accreditation.

