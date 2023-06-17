Missing Swedish girl, Procura Imperia discovers alleged murderer after 28 years

An over seventy-year-old Italian, SA living in Sanremo (Imperia) was arrested this morning by the judicial police section of the Court of Imperia, under the coordination of the local prosecutor’s office, on charges of voluntary homicide aggravated by abject and futile motives and the suppression of corpse of Sargonia Dankha, 21 year old of Iraqi origins, naturalized Swedish. The murder, according to the investigators, took place in Sweden in 1995. The disappearance of the young woman, whose body was never found, remained a real cold case for years.

Blood traces in the trunk of a Ford Escort

The girl, born on December 2, 1974, had been seen alive for the last time in Linköping, a city in southern Sweden, in the early afternoon of November 13, 1995. During the investigation, the Swedish policemen found traces of blood and Sargonia’s hair in the trunk of a red Ford Escort, leading to speculation of murder. According to investigators, the young woman’s body was dismembered in the kitchen of the SA restaurant, before being transported and dumped in a landfill. Arrested by the Swedish authorities, the man was released because in Sweden, criminal responsibility cannot be recognized if the victim’s body is not found. At that point the restaurateur, perhaps out of fear of being arrested again, returned to Italy, settling in San Remo and abandoning Sweden, where he however left behind some children.