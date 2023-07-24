Home » an Italian 2A cosplay celebrates the great return of the series
an Italian 2A cosplay celebrates the great return of the series

At least for the moment the master Yoko Taro does not seem to be working on the saga that made him famous, that of NieR. However, it is a busy period for the videogame director, as he is busy with a new, intriguing animated project presented in the last few weeks.

Yoko Taro is working on KamiErabi GOD.appan upcoming sci-fi anime series on Crunchyroll’s streaming platform that is said to revolutionize the death game genre creating something never seen before. The presentation of this new anime was a unique and unfortunate event for the master. At Anime Expo 2023 Yoko Taro said goodbye to her NieR mask, which was lost in one of the Los Angeles clubs, showing up in a funny cursed costume.

Anyway, before attending the premiere of KamiErabi GOD.app viewers enjoy the finale dell’anime NieR Automata Ver1.1a after a troubled transmission to say the least. To celebrate the conclusion of the animated series, the cosplayer italiana Loveless Hideki played the role of one of the protagonists of the series.

In this A2 cosplay from NieR Automata we find the prototype that led to the creation of the most modern line of YoRHa androids. With its back to the camera, the YoRHa Type A No.2 sinks the Type-40 Blade into the ground in anticipation of its next mission.

