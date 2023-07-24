Meloni to Affaritaliani.it: “There has never been a case with Marina Berlusconi”

Marina Berlusconi and Giorgia Meloni

Marina Berlusconi: “Maximum respect and esteem for Giorgia Meloni”

“But there has never been a case.” With these words the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni answers the question of Affaritaliani.it if the case with Marina Berlusconi is closed after the note from Silvio Berlusconi’s daughter (“For Giorgia Meloni maximum respect and esteem”).

MARINA BERLUSCONI’S NOTE – “In recent days, the media have widely talked about my letter sent to the Giornale, whose only motivation was to denounce, ‘first of all as a daughter’, the judicial persecution suffered by my father and the attempt to operate a real ‘damnatio memoriae’ on him”. This was stated by Marina Berlusconi, daughter of former premier Silvio, in a note.

“However, some media wanted to see intentions behind this letter that I never had, just as they incomprehensibly attributed reactions to me that I have never experienced in the face of comments from the president Giorgia Meloni, for whom I have the utmost respect and the utmost esteem. That’s the way things are. All the rest are manipulations out of reality”.

