In Rome, 16 Poste Italiane cars they went on fire in Viale Palmiro Togliatti. No people were involved. With a letter that appeared on various social channels, anarchist groups claimed responsibility for the assault. “We salute the 150th day of hunger strike of our brother and comrade Alfredo Cospito giving us the joy of attacking the infrastructures of the Italian state with fire, specifically we set fire to 16 cars owned by the Italian Post Office – reads the text -. Proud to join the campaign of revenge, against the abomination of 41 bislife imprisonment and the death sentence of Alfredo launched against the Italian state”.