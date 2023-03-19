Zhang Xinzhe’s “Future Style 2.0” concert will start on April 28 and check in first to “Big Lotus” to experience the atmosphere of the Asian Games

“I used to watch from a distance across the river. This time I came to visit the ‘Big Lotus’. I feel very excited. I really want to go to the scene to experience it.” On the 28th, the pre-heating of the Asian Games Zhang Xinzhe “Future Style 2.0” concert will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium (“Big Lotus”).

The stage is newly upgraded to experience the atmosphere of the Asian Games in advance

Zhang Xinzhe also added a classic track to “Big Lotus”

The venue for Zhang Xinzhe’s concert – Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium is also the main venue for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The stage design of the venue determines the atmosphere of the performance. Zhang Xinzhe told reporters that the whole building of “Big Lotus” gave him a feeling of music streamlines. This time, the stage has been upgraded and a mobile extension platform has been added. He hopes that through such a new stage, the music and the whole venue will be in rhythm. The perfect combination, giving fans an extraordinary immersive experience.

“Love is just one word”, “Love is like a tide”, “Overfire”, “Don’t be afraid that I will be sad”… In addition to some familiar songs, what kind of classic songs will fans hear at the “Future Style 2.0” concert?

Zhang Xinzhe revealed in advance: there are not only classic songs arranged for fans in previous concerts, but also songs with special meaning to himself, as well as some recent works. Part of the classic repertoire specially arranged for “Big Lotus”.

Zhang Xinzhe comes to Hangzhou almost every year

I hope to use the concert to warm up the Asian Games

“I come to the city of Hangzhou almost every year. Whether it is a performance or my own itinerary, I have always felt the changes and progress of Hangzhou. Every time I come, I find that it is different from the past.” In Zhang Xinzhe’s view, ” Hangzhou is a city with rich heritage. It has the title of “City of Love”, and there are many romantic scenes and story backgrounds. I hope that with the addition of romantic love songs, Hangzhou will become an irreplaceable “City of Love”. “

“Thank you Hangzhou for allowing us to celebrate the Asian Games ahead of schedule. I hope this concert will bring a new start to the Asian Games and give you the opportunity to feel the charm of the ‘Big Lotus’ up close.” Zhang Xinzhe also told Everyone, because he was in the swimming team in middle school, he is looking forward to swimming and diving sports.

It is reported that tens of thousands of spectators are expected to come to the “Big Lotus” on the day of the concert. This is also a stress test for the venue and operation team for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Asian Games. The stage, audio, lighting, electricity and other hardware equipment of the stadium, as well as the service guarantee level of audience service, organizational flow, traffic guidance, emergency response, etc., will be fully tested by hosting this large-scale event. After the games, adhering to the concept of “venues benefiting the people”, the Asian Games venues will introduce more large-scale sports events and performances to grow together with the city and enrich the spiritual and cultural life of citizens.

Show name:

Welcoming Asian Games Zhang Xinzhe Future Style 2.0 Concert

Show time:

April 28, 2023 (Friday)

Performance location:

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium (Big Lotus)