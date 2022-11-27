Home Entertainment Wang Xiaofei bites big S back in 2018. Netizens feel sorry for digging evidence-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
In 2018, Wang Xiaofei and Big S joined hands on the husband and wife reality show “Happy Trio”, and the two interacted sweetly on the show. (taken from Weibo)

(Comprehensive news from Taipei/Beijing on the 26th)Wang XiaofeiDelinquent debt to ex-wife for breach of divorce agreementBig SThe living expenses were enforced by the big S through the court petition. For this reason, he ran away on Weibo and tore up the big S family, and even bit back at the big S. He cheated in marriage in 2018Goo Jun-sunbut some netizens found out the news of Big S’s third child miscarriage that year, and angrily blasted Wang Xiaofei, “The third child in 2018 was not saved, and he dared to say 2018”.

Wang Xiaofei posted on Weibo yesterday, questioning Ju Junye who cheated on the big S in marriage, “This number is a fart, I can take care of this family if I have the ability to earn, but can you make a person shrink? ) let me out. A week later, you signed a supplementary agreement with me, asking me to give money and not let me go back to the house I bought on Songyong Road to look after the children. I don’t want to go back, I’m ashamed of myself.”

Criticized for listening to netizens’ speculation

Netizens were dumbfounded by Wang Xiaofei’s crazy biting of Big S’s derailment, and criticized Wang Xiaofei seeing netizens’ speculation, and determined that Big S cheated in 2018, because in May 2018, Big S was pregnant with her third child, but an embryo was found during the birth check The development was slow. At that time, she and Wang Xiaofei prayed day and night, hoping for a miracle to happen. Unfortunately, the embryo was still underdeveloped and unfortunately had a miscarriage.

After that, Big S accompanied Wang Xiaofei to Beijing to record the couple reality show “Happy Trio” before his body fully recovered. He appeared on variety shows in China for almost a whole year. On Western Valentine’s Day in 2019, Big S was still talking to Wang Xiaofei on Weibo. Confession, Weibo in 2018 and 2019 are also photos of a family of four brimming with happiness, but Wang Xiaofei listened to the speculation of netizens and believed that Big S had already cheated in marriage, which made people think it was outrageous.

Netizens couldn’t stand Wang Xiaofei’s accusation of cheating on Big S, and they all left messages bombarding, “It really refreshed my cognition, and dare to say that we were together in 2018”, “You still have the nerve to say Big S, are you worthy of conscience”, “Didn’t you just have a miscarriage in 2018…Wang Xiaofei, are you crazy?”, “This kind of man, who said on the Internet that wind is rain, really has no conscience.” “, “Wang Xiaofei is really…convinced, and has no wisdom at all”, “I really feel that Wang is not very smart. I heard that the wind is rain. I thought he really had something big. It turned out that I heard Hear and hear.”

The Internet persuaded Zhang Lan to have another one

Many people even persuaded Zhang Lan to have another one, “What does this kind of son want him to do”, “Zhang Lan suggested having another one, if it is impossible to adopt one, start practicing from bronze”, “If Zhang Lan had a daughter, he would be so happy in his later years “, “Ms. Zhang Lan, can you have another one… This kind of useless Fei is too slow”, “This son, don’t want it.”

In response to being accused of derailment in marriage, Big S issued a 6-point statement on social media on the 23rd of this month, emphasizing that it is difficult to maintain or cut off a 10-year marriage, “I have no energy and laziness to cheat”, refuting outside rumors.

On the 23rd of this month, Big S issued a 6-point statement on social media in response to being accused of derailment in marriage. (taken from the Internet)
Netizens couldn’t stand Wang Xiaofei’s accusation of Big S’s marital derailment, and bombarded him one after another. (taken from Weibo)
In 2018, Da S was pregnant with her third child and unfortunately miscarried, and then joined the filming of the couple reality show “Happy Trio”. (taken from Weibo)

