It was held yesterday, Saturday, at the marble hall of Palazzo di Città, the Salerno Medical School International Award, now in its 23rd edition, the event is linked to the International Prize for the Medical School of Salerno which coincides with the Feast of the Patron Saint, Santa Caterina Alessandrina, protector of the ancient Schola Salernitana. “Honored to have participated as deputy mayor in the prestigious International Award of the Medical School of Salerno – said the deputy mayor Packs Memoli who presided over the initiative – As Socrates observed: there is only one good, knowledge. And only one evil, ignorance. Culture has immense value. It is a real richness understood in the semantic fullness of the term”.

The event was organized by Uniposms-Nuova Scuola Medica Salernitana which awarded the International Prize of the Medical School of Salernitana to Rai journalist Michele Mirabella for scientific journalism and to the director of the Giffoni Film Festival Claudio Cubitosi for culture. The scientific prizes, however, will go to two women who will be awarded the “Trotula Prize”: for Surgery to Professor Daniela Andreina Terribile of the Gemelli Institute in Rome, and for Research to Professor Anna Sapino of Caldioli in Turin. The Lumen et Magister Lifetime Achievement Awards will be assigned to Professor Felice Eugenio Agrò of the Biomedical Campus in Rome, to Professor Nicolino Valerio Dorello of Columbia University (USA) for Research, and to Professor Alfonso Amore of the Pascale Institute in Naples for Surgery. To intrigue those present, also the investiture of the Mantle to the four new young members of the Medical School of Salerno, which was followed by the delivery of the Gran Croci al Merìto to illustrious personalities of our territory distinguished in the fields of research, medicine and art.