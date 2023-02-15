Marvel’s latest blockbuster and the first masterpiece of the fifth phase of the MCU “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania” (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania/Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania) was officially released today. After the first wave of evaluations were released, This time, I will bring you the newly released Rotten Tomatoes evaluation.

Rotten Tomatoes got 71 reviews at the opening, and only got 63% of the passing grades, and it has dropped to an unsatisfactory 53% (131 reviews). It feels fulfilling; it also mentions that Jonathan Majors’ villain “Kang the Conqueror” has established himself as a frightening and convincing villain, but as the plot deepens, many important In the end, although some film critics said that this film is the beginning of a new stage, it is actually just going through the familiar adventure again, which is tiresome.

The official post pointed out that the script of the film is a bit blunt, but the performances of Jonathan Majors and Michelle Pfeiffer have successfully brought the visual shock brought by the quantum space to the finishing touch.