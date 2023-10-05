«Anastomotic ulcers? A rare event, this is how it turns out. It could happen again” – breaking latest news

What happened to Fedez, hospitalized? Massimo Falconi, the doctor who removed his rare tumor, a neuroendocrine carcinoma, explains it: The ulcer formed where we sewed. Hospitalization should last a few days, recovery is within a month: but great care is needed

After hours of silence on social media, which kept fans in suspense, Fedez returns to give health news. Unfortunately I am currently hospitalized due to two ulcers which caused internal bleeding – writes the singer on Instagram -. Thanks to two blood transfusions I am now much better.

It is therefore not a relapse of pancreatic cancer (removed in Fedez in March 2022), as many had feared, when Chiara Ferragni announced on social media that she was returning to Milan from Paris, where she was for Fashion Week, for an unidentified emergency. Nothing further was known until recently, when Fedez’s new post appeared.

So, what happens? We asked Massimo Falconi, director of the Pancreatic Surgery and Transplant Unit at the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, who with his team removed the singer’s rare neuroendocrine carcinoma a year and a half ago.

First of all, a premise – Falconi recalls -: as Federico himself had said, the operation was important with the removal of most of the duodenum, gallbladder, head of the pancreas and a piece of intestine. Despite having eliminated various organs and viscera, continuity between the various segments of the digestive system is rebuilt. It is certainly possible to live well, as Federico demonstrates as a splendid testimonial, but it is also one of the most complex operations to carry out and there are still precautions that patients must respect.

And Fedez himself had said during the Corriere event, the Time of Health, last November 2022: I have to take medications every day, pay attention to my diet, I often have digestion problems and stomach pains, which I hope will go away with time. But I’m fine, I can do the same things as before, my life hasn’t changed much.

Let’s get to today: is anastomotic ulcer a frequent consequence of surgery?



It can happen, a relatively rare event – ​​replies Falconi -. This is an ulceration (a lesion of the intestinal mucosa) that forms near the anastomosis, or where we surgeons have “sewn”, sutured.

How does the patient notice this?

It can manifest itself with abdominal pain, feeding difficulties and, rarely, hematemesis (vomiting of blood) or melena (emission of digested blood in the feces), explains the surgeon.

How is it treated?

This complication, which can often require hospitalization, is generally resolved with pharmacological therapies or with an endoscopic treatment that stops the bleeding. Gastric protectors are usually administered which reduce the acid secretions normally released by the stomach and, if necessary, blood transfusions are given. Hospitalization generally lasts a few days, within a month the ulcer heals and the problem is resolved.

Can it happen again?

Yes, it cannot be ruled out. For this reason, it is important that patients who undergo delicate and important surgical operations, as in Federico’s case, carefully follow the instructions given to them, both with regards to the pharmacological therapy they must follow and from the point of view of correct nutrition.

