FC 24, how the first FIFA that isn’t called FIFA works

Just as a rose by another name has the same scent, EA Sport FC 24 even if it’s not called anymore Fifa it remains anyway the football game that will sell a lot again this yeartrying to refine movements, animations and tactics more and more.

This year, thanks to the new name, the detachment from the official license of Fifa and also thanks to all the announcements relating to the new features planned, we have gotten closer to FC 24 a bit as if we were entering a completely new place. But in the end “you don’t change a winning team (at most you improve it slightly) and for many years EA Sport has been refining its golden goose and not revolutionizing it.

So, yes: obviously there is an air of novelty inside FC 24, but after a few games you realize that the house, more or less, is still the same, even if they changed the wallpaper, put in some new furniture and a bigger television. In short, yet another evolution, rather than revolution.

The first thing to say is that the absence of the official Fifa license does not have practically nothing has changed regarding names, teams, shirts and clubs. Everything is in its place and the only snags concern teams that have agreements with the distinguished eFootball competition. So Atalanta, Lazio, Monza, Napoli and Roma are present with fictitious names and shirts.

Pad in hand, the small, big differences they begin to be felt after some time, as it should be. Because football, like any sport, shows its particularities by analyzing movements and tactics over time, not just after a friendly match. And this also applies to EA’s simulated football.

The biggest news is HyperMotion V, the fifth iteration of the system that manages movements and physics of the ball. It is clear that this is the flagship of this year’s experience because the only, big and decisive difference lies in all the extra animations that are perceived, the physics of the ball, the sensation of a real physical clash in which the player’s weight and the inertia he carries with him can make the difference in certain situations.

Unfortunately, FC 24 it remains a game that loves attack much more of the defense, but with improved physics the rebounds, the tackles, the possibility of shielding the body from the shot offer the defenders some more weapons and this also means greater variety in goals, in game situations, in those unexpected situations that they make this sport beautiful.

Interesting, but perhaps not as decisive as it would like to be, the introduction of Playing Styles for certain players, which I can count on an extra margin in certain situations. Haaland, for example, is excellent for acrobatic shots, while Vinicius Jr. has an excellent shot in the first meters and this advantage is highlighted by an icon that appears on the player when that talent is exploited. Interesting idea but spoiled by the usual ones distortions that the title has carried with it for years, meaning that you can be the strongest player in the world but in some moments a big, slow defender will still catch you. Because yes.

The only one, big perplexity, unless there are last second changes, are the goalkeepers. For now we haven’t seen any major blunders, but in high exits they tend to smack over the crossbar even balls that they could peacefully hold in their handsor to throw them into areas manned by opponents.

Changes also in sight for the Fut modewhich has always been the most used and discussed due to its nature of a game heavily influenced by the money you decide to spend on it, despite the now many challenges it offers some packages even to those who do not want give more money to EA than they already paid to buy the game. In addition to the evolutions that allow some weaker cards to rise in rank, the biggest novelty is the presence of female footballers.

An idea worth rewarding, especially to spread new names and new faces that deserve fame and respect. On the other hand, looking out from our little garden, women’s football is a very popular sported FC 24 it is a global product. However, it is inevitable that this choice, in addition to making the team composition system more interesting, leads to inevitable forcing from the point of view of physical attributes.

For the rest, the offer of FC 24 what remains is the usual, unattainable plethora of methods, careers and experiences. Whether it’s Volta’s short and spectacular matches, the possibility of play online with 10 other people, single career or manager mode, there is everything for everyone in this total football fair. In particular, if you are looking for something that will keep you company for a long time, but you don’t want to compromise with Fut, la Trainer mode it is perhaps the most interesting choice, also because small innovations have been included that make team management and training even more customizable. Let’s be clear: it is not Football Managerremains something light and accessible, but in its field it is perhaps the best modality of recent years.

In short, FC 24 It’s a great football game which enters the groove of Fifa 23 without messing things up too much. This is a bit of a shame because, although we understand the commercial needs and cannot complain about what we have in front of us, we are still talking about a product that in some cases manages to have its own identity, and this it was an opportunity to attempt a spectacular coup instead of playing it safe. Those expecting big news will be disappointed, but those who have made the game an essential annual event will probably find what they are looking for and hours and hours of fun.

