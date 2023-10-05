Rabanne, there is also a collection for H&M in the relaunch year

Listen to the audio version of the article

Rabanne will be the next “big” to sign a collection for H&M, the new episode in a long series of collaborations between the most important names in global fashion and the Swedish fast fashion giant, which has continued for almost twenty years. Designed by Julien Dossena, creative director of the brand founded by Paco Rabanne 60 years ago since 2013, it includes women’s and men’s clothing and accessories, as well as home decor objects, and will be available starting from November 9th.

The announcement of the collaboration is a further, important step in the relaunch strategy of the brand, part of the Spanish Puig group, presented last August with three important innovations: the first, the change of name, from Paco Rabanne to simply “Rabanne” ; the second, the evolution of the logo, more minimal and at the same time inspired by the first fragrance, Calandre, launched in 1969, the same year in which Rabanne signed his famous metallic bag (called, precisely, 1969); the third, the debut of the make up collection. And last September 28, Paris hosted the SS 2024 collection fashion show, the first to interpret the new identity of the historic brand.

These important news follow one another in the year that began with the death of Paco Rabanne (whose real name was Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo) last February 3 at the age of 88. The designer retired from the catwalks in 1999. For his part, Puig can count on solid growth: the company, which also has Jean-Paul Gaultier, Carolina Herrera, Dries Van Noten and Nina Ricci in its portfolio, closed 2022 with 3.6 billion euros in revenues, up 40% compared to 2021, and aiming for 4.5 in 2025.

The collection was previewed in Paris, with a party in the Silencio venue, designed by David Lynch. It is located at 142 Rue Montmartre and its legendary aura is also linked to its origins, as a printing house where the famous pamphlet “J’accuse” by Emile Zola was printed in 1898. «Rabanne has always been a joyful brand and this event has perfectly captured the energy that is also found in the Rabanne H&M collection – commented Julien Dossena -. I want people to feel free when wearing our clothes, it was great to see guests having fun and embracing the hedonistic spirit of the collection.” “It was a joy to reveal the Rabanne H&M collaboration in Paris, with our guests discovering the potential of this versatile collection,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of design and Creative Advisor at H&M.

Mugler was the most recent brand involved in the “author” collaborations of H&M, which from 2004 to today has offered collections designed by Karl Lagerfeld (the first ever), Versace, Giambattista Valli, Stella McCartney, Balmain, Erdem, Marni , Roberto Cavalli, just to name a few.

