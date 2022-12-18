Home Entertainment 69-year-old Zhao Yazhi reveals sexy clavicle and perfect figure Netizens are dumbfounded-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Entertainment

by admin
69-year-old Zhao Yazhi reveals sexy clavicle and perfect figure Netizens are dumbfounded

Zhao Yazhi rarely shows Xiaolu sexy on the red carpet. (taken from Weibo)

(Hainan Island, 18th) Hong Kong veteran actressZhao YazhiShe has been in the industry for nearly 50 years, and she is in “Legend of White Snake“Perfect interpretation inBai Suzhenso that she has “The most beautiful white ladyTitle; 69-year-old Zhao Yazhi appeared at the opening of the film festival yesterday in a bright red dress, rarely showing her sexy collarbone, and her graceful figure made netizens dumbfounded.

Hainan Island International Film FestivalThe opening ceremony was held yesterday, and many famous actors showed up to support it, including “The Most Beautiful White Lady” Zhao Yazhi, who immediately became the focus of the spotlight as soon as she walked on the red carpet; although Zhao Yazhi is nearly 70 years old, she wears a flat red dress and looks The complexion on her face is better, and it is rare to show her sexy collarbone line, and her unscientific body is not inferior to the younger actresses.

The picture of Zhao Yazhi walking the red carpet caused heated discussions on Weibo, “The white lady is so elegant, she is an undefeated beauty, and her natural wrinkles add a touch of beauty”, “No one can miss the beauty of tonight”, “Although there are wrinkles on the face, but The figure is really well maintained”; but there are also a few netizens who ruthlessly criticized, “The goddess is really old and her face is full of wrinkles”, and some netizens retorted, “Everyone will grow old, who can stay old forever”?

See also  Black technology within reach, follow Zhang Yanqi to experience iFLYTEK's custom keyboard_skin

In fact, Zhao Yazhi has faded out of the screen in recent years, but every time she attends events, it will cause heated discussions. It can be seen that her popularity has never been affected. Although she doesn’t do much filming, she is very enthusiastic about charity and public welfare, and often serves as an ambassador for various public welfare activities.

Zhao Yazhi appeared at the opening of the film festival in a bright red dress, rarely showing her sexy collarbone, and her graceful figure made netizens dumbfounded. (taken from Weibo)
Zhao Yazhi has the title of “the most beautiful white lady”. (taken from the Internet)
Zhao Yazhi perfectly interprets Bai Suzhen in “Legend of the New White Snake”. (taken from the Internet)

