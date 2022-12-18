(Hainan Island, 18th) Hong Kong veteran actress She has been in the industry for nearly 50 years, and she is in “ “Perfect interpretation in so that she has “ Title; 69-year-old Zhao Yazhi appeared at the opening of the film festival yesterday in a bright red dress, rarely showing her sexy collarbone, and her graceful figure made netizens dumbfounded.

The opening ceremony was held yesterday, and many famous actors showed up to support it, including “The Most Beautiful White Lady” Zhao Yazhi, who immediately became the focus of the spotlight as soon as she walked on the red carpet; although Zhao Yazhi is nearly 70 years old, she wears a flat red dress and looks The complexion on her face is better, and it is rare to show her sexy collarbone line, and her unscientific body is not inferior to the younger actresses.

The picture of Zhao Yazhi walking the red carpet caused heated discussions on Weibo, “The white lady is so elegant, she is an undefeated beauty, and her natural wrinkles add a touch of beauty”, “No one can miss the beauty of tonight”, “Although there are wrinkles on the face, but The figure is really well maintained”; but there are also a few netizens who ruthlessly criticized, “The goddess is really old and her face is full of wrinkles”, and some netizens retorted, “Everyone will grow old, who can stay old forever”?

In fact, Zhao Yazhi has faded out of the screen in recent years, but every time she attends events, it will cause heated discussions. It can be seen that her popularity has never been affected. Although she doesn’t do much filming, she is very enthusiastic about charity and public welfare, and often serves as an ambassador for various public welfare activities.