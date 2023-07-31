Ancona Hosts Free Cardiovascular Screening at the Truck of the Bank of the Heart

ANCONA – Starting from this morning until Wednesday 2 August, the Truck of the Bank of the Heart will be offering free cardiovascular screenings in Piazza Cavour as part of the National Cardiovascular Prevention Project “Heart Bank.”

From 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, citizens can visit the truck and undergo a comprehensive prevention check-up conducted by a team of expert specialists. The check-up includes an electrocardiographic examination and arrhythmic screening. Additionally, individuals will receive a kit of 19 cardiovascular prevention brochures and a Bancomheart card, which provides access to personal electrocardiogram results, blood pressure values, past illnesses, prescribed treatments, lifestyle practices, and all cardiological and laboratory tests performed.

To ensure accessibility for all, only 40% of the appointment slots were reserved for online bookings, allowing everyone to visit at their preferred time.

Cardiovascular diseases are the primary cause of death in Italy. In response to this alarming statistic, Ancona’s municipal administration has shown its commitment to cardiovascular health. They have already implemented initiatives such as the installation of defibrillators throughout the city, including sports facilities, squares, and other highly frequented areas under the “Ancona cardio-protected city” project.

The councilor for social services and socio-health policies, Manuela Caucci, expressed her support for the National Cardiovascular Prevention Project. She highlighted the importance of this initiative in the health and social sectors, given the high prevalence of heart disease among citizens. Caucci met with Dr. Gian Piero Perna, Director of SOD Hospital Cardiology and Utic. Both expressed their hopes for wide participation in the screening event and commended the professionalism and hospitality of the medical staff involved.

Ancona’s dedication to cardiovascular health is further demonstrated by its role as the lead municipality of the WHO Healthy Cities Network and its promotion of “Ancona cardio-protected city.” The city’s administration is committed to prioritizing the health and well-being of its citizens as central objectives.

Dr. Gian Piero Perna highlighted the continued prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in Italy, emphasizing that they still account for over 40% of deaths. He stressed the need to shift focus from curing diseases to preserving health through earlier risk assessments, educational campaigns, and the involvement of general medicine.

The three-day event in Piazza Cavour aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular health and provide preventive measures to the citizens of Ancona.

