L’apple cider vinegar it is an excellent antioxidant and therefore it is an excellent daily habit to respect, but do we know what happens to our body, drinking apple cider vinegar every morning? Can it have beneficial effects on our body? Drinking apple cider vinegar early in the morning can help us salute? Let’s find out together.

A famous American magazine, which deals with wellness, wanted to see what happens to our organism when drinking every morning for at least a week a little apple cider vinegar (preferably on an empty stomach). Surely many of you are in the habit of drinking water and lemon as soon as you wake up or simply water, everyone follows their own habit, but only a few will have tried (it takes a little courage) to start the day with apple cider vinegar.

That said, the test subjects didn’t just want to do a experimentbut a real challenge, managing to drink for a week, at least one teaspoon of vinegar obtained from apples, to test whether this drink, taken early in the morning (on an empty stomach) could be somehow beneficial for the health of our body.

Apple cider vinegar has a very strong taste and therefore not everyone likes it, moreover, it is known for its multiple properties, including, facilitate digestion, deflate the belly, greatly improve the appearance of the skin, we still have, the ability anti-inflammatorythe ability antibacterial, and finally, it is an excellent ally for our immune system. In short, we are talking about a product characterized by a high level therapeutic valuewhich is no coincidence that it is frequently used in natural medicine.

As soon as we ingest apple cider vinegar in the first minutes of the morning, we realize that it has absolutely no good taste and above all it is not really the taste that a person wants to feel as soon as he wakes up, since it gives a sense of burning to the mouth. Precisely for this reason it is advisable to dilute a minimum dose of vinegar (1 or 2 tablespoons) in a large enough cup, containing at least half of water and drink it during the morning so as to have no more discomfort.

What are the benefits after a week? After as little as a week we will immediately notice the much more deflated belly but also a greater load of energy, in addition to a more contained desire for hunger and therefore we will be able to avoid a few meals, without too much difficulty. Finally, also the skin will be visibly improved, or more toned it’s bright.