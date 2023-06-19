Home » “After the rains there will be an invasion of ticks and mosquitoes.” How to defend yourself
Health

“After the rains there will be an invasion of ticks and mosquitoes.” How to defend yourself

by admin
“After the rains there will be an invasion of ticks and mosquitoes.” How to defend yourself

Not only scorching temperatures, but also aimminent invasion of ticks and mosquitoes. The alarm comes from Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), who warns the population to adopt correct behaviors for their health in view of the heat wave arriving in Italy starting this week: the rapid rise of the mercury columns, after the frequent rains of recent days, it will also bring with it a renewed risk of insect bites.

FURTHER INFORMATION

«The sudden rise in temperatures throughout Italy comes after days of heavy rains which have caused vegetation to grow and develop at a very rapid pace even in urban areas – explains the president Alessandro Miani – The optimal conditions have thus been created for the proliferation of insects such as ticks, grasshoppers and tiger mosquitoes, which find their natural habitat both in the terminal part of the vegetation, such as the branches of trees and plants that descend downwards, and in uncultivated grass.

Animals that are attracted by the carbon dioxide that we emit with respiration, and that through bites and stings can be vectors of viral or bacterial diseases, even serious ones, such as Encephalitis, Lyme disease, Fever, Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (Cchf), Fever Mediterranean buttonosa, Chikungunya, Anaplasmosis etc…».

How to protect yourself from insects

«In this context – he adds – it is therefore necessary to adopt correct behaviors to limit health risks and defend oneself from the invasion of insects: picnics in areas where the grass is uncultivated are to be avoided; outdoors it is advisable to wear light-colored clothing that covers most of the body (trousers, long-sleeved shirts, long skirts, stockings) and apply repellent products to the exposed skin parts».

See also  The first anniversary of the opening of the national carbon market: Strict investigation of fraud, the transaction is still under fire | Focus analysis_quota_food stamps_developing countries

How to defend yourself from the heat: the list of tips

In view of the heat wave arriving in various areas of Italy, the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine also disseminates a guide of practical advice to defend yourself from scorching temperatures and better protect your health:

Avoid exposing yourself to heat and direct sun and leave the house only in the cooler hours;
Ensure adequate air exchange in the home and facilitate natural ventilation;
Keep the rooms cool by shielding the windows exposed to the sun (using shutters, blinds, curtains, etc…);
close the windows during the day and open them during the cooler hours of the day (evening and night);
Take frequent baths and showers with warm water;
Drink at least 3 liters of water during the day, avoid alcohol and prefer foods that contain a lot of water such as fruit and vegetables;
When you leave the house, protect your eyes with sunglasses and prevent burns with sunscreens with a high protective factor;
Avoid sporting activities outdoors during the hottest hours.

You may also like

Farewell to Paolo Annunziato, a life for ALS...

Inauguration of the open-air gymnasium at Parco Alto...

“Now he can recover his leg”

Exercise and Parkinson’s: A New Hope

‘In the heat and after the rains, I...

tender of 91 million euros for gyms, tracks...

Pneumologists, the respiratory health of Italians worsens –...

Lyme disease, what it is and why symptoms...

WORLD ALS DAY: AN INTER-COMPANY DIAGNOSTIC THERAPEUTIC PATH...

Alifax Srl / Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy