AND… STAY HEALTHY. SKIN INFECTIONS

The “hot season” corresponds, for many citizens of the province of Ferrara (and beyond), with the departure for the classic summer holidays. On the one hand, the justified enthusiasm for the beginning of a period of rest and enjoyment, on the other, the sense of responsibility towards one’s own health and that of the people traveling with us.

For this reason, the Communications Area of ​​the Ferrara healthcare companies has also decided to start a small “journey” of information on how to deal with the summer holidays from a health point of view. The main problems relating to health that can be encountered away from home, both in Italy and abroad, will be dealt with. Advice, but also explanations on how to prevent certain pathologies and what to pack in order not to be caught unprepared.

We start by addressing the issue of SKIN INFECTIONS. We talked about this with Prof. Monica Corazza, Director of the Dermatology Operative Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara

Prof. Corazza, we are leaving for the summer holidays: what are the main and most frequent skin infections and/or contact reactions that it is possible to contract while on holiday?



“Summer and holidays lead patients to a more active life (with risk of trauma and wounds), often in contact with nature (meadows, woods, sea) and outdoors (sun exposure). Therefore, the risks of various dermatological diseases increase.

Above all, the risk of having traumatic wounds intensifies (let’s not forget that we are often much more undressed and less protected). These lesions can become infected and cause real pathologies, both in children and adults. Outdoor life exposes you to the risk of insect bites (ticks, mosquitoes, etc.) and contact with herbs that can cause even severe bullous phytodermatitis. Other frequent pathologies are linked to sun exposure. First of all, actinic burns are common (severe when large areas of the body surface are involved or when they create damage such as vesicles and bubbles).

The sun can also cause phototoxic or photoallergic dermatitis; that is, the sun triggers harmful reactions on the skin with various mechanisms if it has previously been in contact with vegetable substances (a typical example is contact with fig latex, which is phototoxic since it contains psoralens) or even drugs for local use. It is not at all infrequent to observe serious and persistent vesiculobullous dermatitis after the application of topical drugs used to soothe the pain caused by muscle sprains or distortion traumas; non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in gels and foams, if applied to the skin or even taken by mouth after exposure to the sun, can cause serious dermatological conditions.

So the recommendation is not to expose yourself to the sun after taking drugs (antibiotics and anti-inflammatories) or after applying a topical product to the skin (especially painkillers and antihistamines).

What to do to prevent infections?



“Avoid trauma and always disinfect wounds very well”.

What to do in case of skin infection?



“Proper disinfection of wounds with common antiseptics on the market, easily purchasable in pharmacies (amuquine, chlorhexidine, alcohol…) is essential. Deeper wounds and exuding wounds should be covered with sterile bandages to avoid contamination of further pathogens and to prevent possible transmission to other people. It is also very important to avoid exposure to the sun both to minimize the risk of phototoxic reactions resulting from some topical products and to avoid subsequent pigmentary results (hyperchromic, i.e. hyperpigmented, and hypochromic, i.e. lighter, patches). If the infection, despite disinfection and topical therapies, tends to spread and especially if fever appears, an evaluation by a doctor or dermatologist is necessary. We must not forget that some infections can be very serious”.

What a skin infection looks like and how to recognize it.



“The most frequent skin infections in summer, especially in children, are impetigo and, in all ages, erysipelas. They are due to pyogenic germs (staphylococci and streptococci) which, finding non-intact skin (wounds or other dermatitis), penetrate the skin. Impetigo presents as red, weeping areas that become covered with yellowish, sticky crusts; it is very frequent in children and is very contagious. Erysipelas presents as bright red patches that are hot to the touch and with a high fever. They are contagious diseases that must be controlled with systemic antibiotic therapy”.

Is it possible to increase the skin’s immune defenses and therefore prevent them?



“In general, no. Proper nutrition and correct lifestyles are beneficial in a general sense for the health of the body and therefore also for the immune system. Many supplements are marketed with “claims” that play on these claims. However, scientific data on this are very scarce.

What incidence do these pathologies have in the province of Ferrara?



“During the summer season, dermatological consultations due to seasonal pathologies increase. In particular, the proximity of the beaches and the consequent exposure to the sun cause a marked increase in visits for actinic burns, infections (impetigo and erysipelas), phototoxic and photoallergic contact dermatitis and insect bites”.

Medicines: what to pack?



“It is always useful to bring an antibiotic cream (in case of skin infections) and a corticosteroid-based cream (in case of burns or contact dermatitis) on holiday. Disinfectants are essential. Having to travel to isolated vacation spots, it’s best to leave with a broad-spectrum antibiotic tablet, a box of systemic steroids and a box of antihistamines in your suitcase.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

