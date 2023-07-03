At the heart of business decisions is the care strategy

Listen to the audio version of the article

The birth of a child or even the need to take care of a parent, even more personal moments such as menopause or gender transition. Corporate welfare strategies move from the idea of ​​”care”. Large companies are at the forefront, such as Kellogg Italia which has announced the introduction of new policies aimed at supporting workers who are facing fertility treatments, gender transition paths, or who are experiencing particular phases of life related to menopause or to termination of pregnancy. These are topics “considered taboo in many workplaces, despite their impact on the physical and psychological well-being of employees,” says Giuseppe Riccardi, general manager of Kellogg Italia. A package that includes paid leave but also flexible working hours with the possibility of having free psychological advice if it is deemed necessary.

Tim’s welfare plan is divided into four sections (Listening, People Caring, WellBeing, Diversity and Inclusion), in particular it is People Caring that focuses on the balance between work and family life. Among the main actions is Tim Estate which offers employees’ children the opportunity to participate in summer holidays in Italy and abroad every year. Also very popular are «MioRimborso», the economic support for childcare and nursery school services and «Tim Studio», the aid and support program for the education of employees’ children which, among other things, proposes a scholarships abroad, as well as training courses for parents and financial aid for care givers. Aid has also been included for employees or families of employees who are in particularly disadvantaged economic situations.

The parenting project launched by the Mondadori Group is called «Parental kit». It is a checklist with indications and practical suggestions to better organize the first months of a child’s life. Then there is a «Parental book» with the regulatory details on maternity and paternity in Italy, in addition to the group’s internal regulations. An individual counseling service has been set up specifically for parents with children up to three years of age. The aim is to create a space for listening and reflection in which to discuss any doubts relating to returning from leave, on evolutionary processes and on any difficulties of being parents.

The Kering program focuses on supporting medical care and training interventions: since 2020, the French luxury group has already provided all employees with 14 weeks of 100% paid parental leave for maternity, paternity, adoption or partner assistance. This is combined with the possibility of requesting reimbursement of expenses incurred for the babysitter and help in finding her, followed by a 50% contribution towards nursery expenses. A program that combines the more traditional vouchers for season tickets to sports centers and admissions to cinemas, museums, theaters and amusement parks with those for tutoring and school studies (three different platforms according to the age of the children) and the reimbursement of expenses for study, including those for university and masters.

Generali’s «Next Normal» model focuses on time: in fact, smart working days, in the case of specific family situations, are up to five days out of five. The disbursement of “variable” bonuses, linked to the company’s profitability and productivity, is also envisaged, with the option for employees to convert all or part of the bonus into flexible benefits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

