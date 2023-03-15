She died at the age of 44 at the Avezzano Anna Evgrafova hospital: she had discovered during her third pregnancy that she had cancer but had decided to refuse treatment to give birth to her child who is now 6 months old.

Of Russian origin, hairdresser by profession and already the mother of a 17-year-old boy and a three-year-old boy, she had discovered she was ill during her third pregnancy but she had refused to submit to the treatment.

Her fear was that of damaging the baby she was carrying in some way, despite the fact that the doctors had advised her not to interrupt her chemotherapy to avoid complications. But she didn’t want to hear any reason.

The baby was born about six months ago safe and sound, but the mother’s conditions then gradually worsened, dropping significantly last August, until death occurred on March 13th. THE funerals they will take place today, Wednesday 15 March at 3 pm, in the Cathedral of Avezzano, starting from the Rossi Funeral Home.

Many messages of condolence arrived on social networks in memory of the young mother, who arrived from Russia years ago. In Avezzano she had met Riccardo, whom he had married and with whom he had a son who is now three years old. In addition, Anna had a 17-year-old boyfriend from a previous relationship.

“I will never forget yours discretion and yours sweetness… so many times watching you dance or meeting you on the street I thought to myself: “what a beautiful woman!”. One day you did my hair…and we took advantage of a chat over a coffee…how dismayed at this moment”, wrote Gina.