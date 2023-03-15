There’s something new from HP. What an ink subscription? No, we already had, now HP has a new entry into the world of ink printers with large ink tanks, the HP Smart Tank 5105. A few years ago we actually had the HP InstantInk ink subscription here, but now it’s going to a different one Direction.

And the press release from HP on the 5105:

At the beginning of the year, HP Inc. presents the new HP Smart Tank 5105 printer. The new entry-level model of the HP Smart Tank series. The hardware will be available during February for an RRP of EUR 259.90.

With a print speed of up to 12/5 pages per minute (black/color) and a print yield of up to 6,000/8,000 pages (black/color) at purchase, the new printer offers maximum print volume at a low cost. The HP Smart Tank 5105 can be easily operated via smartphone, tablet and laptop using the HP Smart App.

Intuitive use

With the HP Smart app, setting up and operating the printer is quick and easy, and intelligent buttons also indicate which steps users should take next. The app enables location-independent printing, scanning and copying and, thanks to the security functions of HP Wolf Essential Security, offers the best possible protection against attacks. Integrated HP Smart Advance functions support users with advanced tools such as automatic scan optimization, simultaneous scanning of multiple templates and the “Print Anywhere” function, with which print jobs can be sent to the printer at home from anywhere.

The new printer features an integrated tank design that prevents ink leakage. The cartridges are also coded to prevent filling the wrong tank. New sensors in the printer indicate a low ink level and missing printer paper.

The HP Smart Tank 5105 is made from almost half (45 percent) recycled plastic and uses HP Auto On/Off Technology to save energy. Through the HP Planet Partners Program, users can return consumables conveniently and free of charge, thereby supporting the HP recycling process.

Prices and availability

The HP Smart Tank 5105 will be available in February from an RRP of EUR 259.90.

The HP 31 Cyan Original Ink Bottle 70 ml is available for an RRP of 12.99 euros.

The HP 31 Magenta Original Ink Bottle 70 ml is available for an RRP of EUR 12.99.

The HP 31 Yellow Original Ink Bottle 70ml is available for an RRP of €12.99.

The HP 32XL 135ml Black Original Ink Bottle is available for an RRP of €14.99.



similar posts