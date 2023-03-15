Wednesday March 15, 2023, 8:31 p.m



Last updated Wed Mar 15, 2023, 8:32 pm

KARACHI (Ummat News) The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorm in the suburbs of Karachi and interior Sindh on Thursday.

According to the Department of Meteorology, on Thursday, March 16, there may be light rain with thunder in the north and northeast (suburban) areas of Karachi, while on Friday also, light rain with thunder is expected in the city with partly cloudy weather.

The Meteorological Department says that most of the districts of Sindh may experience medium intensity rain with thunder during March 17 to 20, during which dusty winds are also likely to blow in most places.

Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Tando Al-Hiyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Umarkot, Nowshehru Feroze, Jacobabad, Qamber Shahdad Kot, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Sukkur are affected by the new series of western winds entering the country. , there is a chance of rain at some places in Badin.