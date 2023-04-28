The narrative game “Sisterhood of the Universe” will be launched in 2023, and the mysterious power of Tarot cards will determine the direction of fate | 4Gamers

news/202304/230428_wheel_ (1).jpg?versionId=arRJ0K6ysTB1bPdNGbfGRnXKzU2Boumd” media=”(min-width: 992px)”>

The narrative game “The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood” (The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood) will be released in the second half of 2023. In this game, players will play the role of an interstellar witch to play with fate and cross a long journey.

This work is released by the independent game publisher Devolver Digital and produced by the Spanish independent development team Deconstructeam. It is a visual novel presented in a pixel style like Deconstructeam’s previous work “Red String Club”, which has received special praise.

“Sisterhood of the Wheel of the Universe” tells the story of the witch Fortuna (temporary translation: Fortuna), who was exiled on the asteroid, tried a dangerous forbidden spell in order to be free, and successfully summoned the ancient and mysterious creature Abramar (tentative translation) : Abrama), Abrama brought power to Fortuna, allowing her to start making tarot cards with magical energies.

In the game, you can create a completely unique tarot card set according to your own preferences, and each card has a completely unique ability, which can determine the direction of fate and meet an unknown character.

Explore intricate stories spanning decades and ponder themes of identity, society, and personal responsibility with these special tarot decks. The game will test your decision-making skills, let you face various challenges, and decide whether the future is full of disasters or you can save everything.

“Wheel of the Universe” has a large number of possible plot stories, and in accordance with the consistent style of Deconstructeam, all actions taken by the player will affect the final outcome.

If you like fantasy elements, pixel style, or exploring storylines, you can add “Wheel of the Universe” to your wish list first. “Wheel of the Universe” will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2023.