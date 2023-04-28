Home » 45 creditors affected: bankruptcy proceedings opened over a car dealership in the St. Veit district
Insolvency proceedings were opened at the regional court in Klagenfurt over the assets of Autohaus Steinwender GmbH. This is a bankruptcy proceeding.

According to the Alpine Association of Creditors, the liabilities amount to EUR 673,000, 45 creditors and six employees are affected by the insolvency.

background

According to the accounts payable association, the car dealership plans to continue operations and complete a restructuring plan. Autohaus Steinwender is a long-standing family business that was founded by Andreas Steinwender in 2000 as a registered sole proprietorship. In 2017 became the debtor
GmbH operates for the first time. The sole proprietorship was incorporated into this company. Lisa Steinwender acts as managing director and shareholder. Andreas Steinwender holds 49 percent of the company shares, Lisa Steinwender 30 percent and Brigitte Steinwender 21 percent of the company shares. The trade in vehicles and a repair workshop are operated.

The debtor states that the causes of the insolvency are that the pandemic has led to a massive slump in sales, especially in new and used car sales. In addition, there are several motor vehicle specialist companies in the vicinity of the company location and there is therefore a corresponding competitive situation.

Bank as main creditor

The main creditor – a bank – has liabilities of around 342,000. Other creditors are public authorities with liabilities of around EUR 155,000 and suppliers with liabilities of around EUR 89,000. Assets are in the order of 576,000 euros. The
Operating location Kaindorf 66, 9344 Weitensfeld is the sole property of the debtor, but is overburdened.

Claims can be submitted be registered immediately via the AKV.

