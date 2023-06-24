ANSA-LA-STORIA/Superheroes last joy, he dies of cancer at the age of 7 – Medicine

(by Andrea Doi) (ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 24 – Little Mirko didn’t make it.



The seven-year-old boy suffering from cancer who a few days ago had moved with his last wish has died in Turin: that of seeing his superheroes. In front of the Regina Margherita children’s hospital, on June 2nd, many had arrived, thanks to a non-profit organization, dressed as Spiderman and the other protagonists of the Marvel comics. They had lowered themselves with ropes up to his window, to greet little Mirko engaged in the struggle with the terrible disease.



The sad news was announced by the father, Alessio.



“Mirko passed away at 10.46 pm. He fought and smiled until his last breath – he wrote on social networks – now he is free to play and has finished suffering. May this last year not be in vain. Fly daddy’s angel”. The little one was initially hospitalized because he was thought to be suffering from Covid. Instead the terrible diagnosis: an aggressive tumor that has affected the lungs. A struggle that of Mirko and his family that had become the struggle of many. Up to the ‘Super M’ initiative, in which the Vertical company had also participated, which had made seven of its operators specialized in acrobatic construction available free of charge, dressed for the occasion in the clothes of Mirko’s heroes, diagnosed with ‘Ewing’s sarcoma’.



The child had been hospitalized for a year. “He fought – says father Alessio – going beyond every perspective and never losing his smile. That smile that has not faded in his last breaths”. “It took a miracle – he continues – but the miracle was to be able to make him live a pseudo-normal life. In this difficult year, but which has taught many people what it means to fight and smile, appreciate the little things and all that a seven-year-old superhero did it, Super M”.



“The only relief – concludes Mirko’s father – is that now we know that he is free again to play and be a child as he should be”. Dad Alessio wanted to thank the doctors, nurses, social and health workers, “who have accompanied him in the last few hours”. “We tried in every way to cure him, unfortunately there was nothing to do – explained Franca Fagioli, director of the Pediatric Oncology department of Regina Margherita – in the last few hours he has not suffered. The images of that day will remain etched in us of celebration and happiness in Mirko’s eyes”. “We have tried to accompany him and his family in this painful journey helped by many generous and sensitive citizens – added Franca Fagioli – we hope that research will allow us to heal more and more children and adolescents”.



(ANSA).



