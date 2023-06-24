Omarska and Borac friendly match 2023 | Sport

Football club Omarska celebrated half a century of its existence, and the ceremony was marked by a friendly match against Borac from Banja Luka.

Source: Promo/FK Borac/Nikola Kulaga

Banja Luka Borac played the first preparatory match today, and the reason for the friendly match was 50th birthday of FK Omarska.

The first league team of Republika Srpska celebrated half a century of successful work, and as part of the ceremony, “The Giant from Platonova” was hosted.

The difference in quality was evident, so the “red and blue” scored as many as five goals in the first half of the first half. In the second minute, he was accurate from the “white spot”. Jovo Lukić, that the same player would reach the second goal seven minutes later, after Jakov Blagaić’s assist.

The newcomers in Borčev’s jersey worked already in the first game, as they scored goals for a more than convincing 0:5 in the first part of the match. Jose Ricardo Cortez (11. i 23. minute) i Damir Hrelja (13th minute).



See description

The fighter filled the network of celebrants: NEWLY WORKED – The people of Banja Luka congratulated Omarska on her 50th birthday with a “six” (PHOTO)

Hide description

Source: Promo/FK Borac/Nikola KulagaNo. picture: 8 1 / 8 Source: Promo/FK Borac/Nikola KulagaNo. picture: 8 2 / 8 Source: Promo/FK Borac/Nikola KulagaNo. picture: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: Promo/FK Borac/Nikola KulagaNo. picture: 8 4 / 8 Source: Promo/FK Borac/Nikola KulagaNo. picture: 8 5 / 8 Source: Promo/FK Borac/Nikola KulagaNo. picture: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: Promo/FK Borac/Nikola KulagaNo. picture: 8 7 / 8 Source: Promo/FK Borac/Nikola KulagaNo. image: 8 8 / 8

A returnee to the ranks of Borac from Trebinje Leotar, David Cavic, also joined the scorers. In the 58th minute, he made it 6:0.

As a reminder, the Borca expedition will travel to Zlatibor on Monday for preparations, where they will stay for 14 days. The “red and blue” will have their first test on Wednesday against Crvena zvezda. More friendly matches against Jedinstva Putevi and Radnicki 1923 have been arranged, while a rival for July 4 is being sought.

Vinko Marinović’s team will play their first official game on July 27, when they will play Austria in the first match of the second round of qualification for the Conference League in Vienna.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

