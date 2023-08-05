Home » Anti-cancer pill developed in the USA, the result of 20 years of research in memory of Olivia » World
Health

Anti-cancer pill developed in the USA, the result of 20 years of research in memory of Olivia » World

by admin
Anti-cancer pill developed in the USA, the result of 20 years of research in memory of Olivia » World

ADVERTISING

Scientists from one of the leading cancer centers in the United States, the City Hope in Los Angeles they have developed a drug that can destroy the tumor but leave the other cells intact.

ADVERTISING

The drug, the result of twenty years of research, will be called AOH1996, in honor of Anna Olivia Healy, a little girl who died in 2005 at just nine years old, for childhood cancer.

Dr Linda Malkas, who led the research, met Anna’s father shortly before he died and was inspired by the little patient’s story. The pill was designed to target a protein found in most cancers and which helps them grow and multiply in the body, Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen (PCNA), until now considered ‘uncontrollable’.

At the moment the drug has been tested in the laboratory on 70 different cancer cells – from breast, to prostate, to the brain, to ovaries – and has been found to be effective against all. However, while the initial results are promising, studies have been carried out only on cellular and animal models<- (VERGOGNA) e la prima fase di sperimentazione sugli esseri umani è appena iniziata. I ricercatori sperano che alla fine possa essere utilizzato assieme ad altre cure o come unica terapia anti-cancro. (Ansa)

See also  Seven Unsolved Mysteries of the Solar System | Moon | Apollo Moon Landing | Asteroids

You may also like

Four Small Actions to Increase Happiness and Cultivate...

85 kilos of pure cocaine seized in land...

The Hidden Powers of Garlic: Protecting the Heart...

Tourist who died in Amalfi, the prosecutor investigates...

Niger, no deal. The military blitz is ready....

Virgin Gym Secures Space in Former Rinascente Building...

Best remedy for box tree moths: It really...

Health is Movement: Promoting Physical and Emotional Well-Being...

From Belen Rodriguez to Chiara Ferragni, Vitamin Drip:...

Why it is important to check the prostate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy