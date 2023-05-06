Anti-Putin partisans come out into the open. And they declare war on the Kremlin

“Caesar” is one of the leaders of the “Liberty Legion”. He is wanted in Russia where an arrest warrant is pending

The killer drones that landed on the Kremlin domes in the middle of the night will remain a mystery for a long time. Moscow accuses Kiev, but in the Russian capital, even many of the iron Putinians know that the most feared signal has arrived: the partisan formations are now able to strike at the heart of the center of power, showing that Putin is vulnerable.

“We exclude that it was a self-attack aimed at giving the green light to a further military escalation,” notes a Russian reporter who escaped the purges of the regime but who secretly collaborates with organizations of local human rights activists. “It would have been an own goal – he adds – because it would have shown the Russians and the world the penetrability of the sancta santorum of the ‘Putin system’, which was the real purpose of the attack”.

The first result, claimed by the partisan-saboteurs as a success, it is the blockage of the GPS system in Moscow, where residents can no longer call a taxi, rent a bicycle, open the satellite navigator due to the stop imposed by the Kremlin which fears further sabotage.

But who are the “partisans” who from the Ukrainian plains to the Urals make fun of the Kremlin? Some seem to come from a distant time, supported by an unrealistic ideological scaffolding. Like the Russian galaxy of the “Boak”, which stands for “Anarcho-Communist Fighting Organization”. Then there is the network of Russians and Belarusians “Stop the wagons”, which leads the attacks by bringing to their knees the railway connections, essential for the transport of troops and weapons to the front. “Bypol” is active in Minsk, a clandestine organization whose members are Belarusian ex-military and policemen specialized in the use of drones. In late February one was glided over a Moscow radar bomber parked at a military airfield on the outskirts of Minsk. Before returning undisturbed (here the video of the attack), the radio-controlled aircraft dropped some explosive packages that tore through the cockpit of the Russian aircraft. Elements of the armed opposition have claimed responsibility for numerous attacks against the two regimes of Putin and Lukhashenko, but many attacks remain shrouded in questions. They range from attacks aimed at strategic or symbolic objectives, up to targeted assassinations. The latest attack was carried out yesterday morning in Nizhny Novgorod, the city on the Volga 500 from Moscow. A bomb had been planted on the propagandist’s Audi Q7 Zakhar Prilepin. In the past he had declared his participation in armed formations in the territory of Donbass and recently the Kremlin had rewarded him by also assigning him the deputy directorship of the Moscow Art Theater. Prilepin is dying while his bodyguard chauffeur died on the spot. Moscow points the finger at the “Kiev regime” and at the United States and Great Britain. For the Kremlin, it is the USA and NATO that «feed another international terrorist cell: the Kiev regime. Bin Laden, Isis, now Zelensky with the criminals,” wrote the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova on Telegram. A man was arrested and according to the Russian anti-terrorism authorities, who did not provide details or findings, he would have immediately confessed to having acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian secret services.

Groups of saboteurs began to get noticed already last summer. In July 2022 alone, 23 arsons were recorded against military enlistment offices on Russian territory. What unites the different souls of dissidence is the dream of a future without Vladimir Putin and his acolytes. Women and men are able to spring into action where no one would expect.

The bridgehead is in eastern Ukraine, where the “Freedom Legion” operates, made up entirely of Russian opponents. It has teams that have made battles alongside the Ukrainians in the Donbass their training in forced stages. The raids against pro-Russian militias feed legends that spread from trench to trench. In recent months Avvenire had access to some activities in the field. Secrecy was a dogma. But now that the dissident armed front is widening, the young fighters whose battle song is “For Russia! For freedom!”» they decided to expose themselves. Like the legionnaire who calls himself “Caesar”, and who now shows his face, especially since he learned that in Russia they are looking for him to arrest him. “The opening of criminal trials against those who openly oppose Putin’s regime – he says – indicates that the Kremlin is afraid”. So they chose not to hide anymore. «We are aware of our responsibility and our contribution in informing the Russians about the real situation – they explain from the “Legion” -. For this reason, whenever possible we talk to journalists and tell our point of view». Also so as not to make those lone wolves who have begun to disturb official activities in various Russian regions feel isolated, showing that discontent cannot be completely silenced.

On 27 August some government press organs in Minsk and Moscow announced the arrest of Evgenia Belova. The woman had doused the showy dark BMW of Yevgeny Sekretarev, a senior official of the eighth directorate of the General Staff of the armed forces in Moscow, with flammable liquid. Not a random target: the Directorate supervises the “Secret State Protection Service” which deals with war censorship. 65-year-old Evgenia was described as being treated at a “psychoneurological clinic”. During some interviews, her relatives assured that before the arson attack someone had “hypnotized” her. An excuse like many others, because Moscow cannot admit that they are multiplying and is no longer able to extinguish all the voices of organized resistance against the “Putin system”.

© reserved reproduction