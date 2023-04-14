Constant snoring puts many a relationship to the test of patience: those who sleep lightly suffer from the enormous noise level every night. An anti-snoring pillow is supposed to cut through noise pollution, but how exactly does it actually work?

The persistent cliché that men snore more often than women is only partially true: Scientific studies have shown that young men actually tend to snore more often than young women. This is because their throats are tighter and their muscles are softer. With increasing age, however, this balances out when the muscle and connective tissue slowly slackens – in both women and men. In other words, among older people there are usually just as many female as male snorers. But that doesn’t change the fact that it can be torture for those who don’t snore if their partner saws off a whole forest every night (it feels like). An anti-snoring pillow should help you both sleep better again.

Anti-snoring pillow: what is it?



While we sleep, all of our muscles relax – including those in the mouth and throat area. This promotes snoring, but also due to narrowed airways. This applies above all to the supine position when the mouth is open and the uvula and soft palate vibrate strongly. That’s also the main reason why height-adjustable anti-snoring pillows designed to move the sleeper to their side and keep them there throughout the night. This is made possible by special shapes and curvatures. When used correctly, the pillow moves the head into a specific position, making it easier to breathe and counteracting snoring.

Who is an anti-snoring pillow suitable for?



This begs the question: What if someone would rather sleep on their back than on their side? Because although almost 60 percent find it most comfortable to sleep on their side, 18 percent still prefer lying on their back. Here is one ergonomic neck pillow for all sleeping positions, which can also act as an anti-snoring pillow: The optimal support of the cervical spine not only reduces neck and shoulder pain – the neck and throat muscles also relax, so that your snoring decreases significantly. This is made possible by a viscoelastic memory foam in the orthopedic support pillowwhich adapts to your head individually and thus balances the pressure.

For side sleepers, on the other hand, there are a number of suitable ones Anti snoring pillow – even for those who only lie half on their side and half on their stomach (they are also called side tilt sleepers): thanks to its star-shaped shape, the viscoelastic pillow should be able to optimally adapt to the preferred sleeping position. The side cutouts, on the other hand, are there to make breathing easier. And here, too, there is so-called memory foam in the pillow, which relieves the neck and cervical spine without losing its shape. The thermoregulating microcapsules in the cover ensure proper ventilation while sleeping.

Are there anti-snoring pillows for all sleeping positions?



There are also special ones for people who like to sleep on their side, but also on their back or stomach orthopedic pillows – for example from Marnur: the neck is supported by its cervical contour and the head by its central cavity. In addition, the anti-snoring pillow has a wedge extension to support the thoracic spine and special armrests that are intended to increase sleeping comfort in a supine position. Here, too, the memory foam can be found inside, which can compensate for the pressure from the head – no matter in which position.

You might also be interested in



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.