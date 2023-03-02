Still pretty disappointed with what happened in between Edward e Nicoleduring the afternoon Antonella he lets himself go to a moment of despair and tears.

Seeing the disinterested speaker, the former fencer does not hide her bad mood and – tired of having to suffer again for their relationship – says she wants to distance herself from him permanently, despite all the affection and their future plans: “I have to fall out of love. He destroyed all the dream I had built with him”.

“Edoardo admitted it, there was a mistake” comment Sarah who, while understanding the disappointment of the VIP, after listening to her words tries to make Antonella think and invites her not to drastically erase what was beautiful between them: “I have always seen the beauty in it” exclaims, “Everything is overcome”.

“It made me feel alone and insecure” Antonella says between tears. Furthermore, having felt betrayed, she explains to her partner that she no longer wants to recover her relationship with the speaker. “I can’t believe it’s over because he did this thing so bad. I did not expect” comment and conclude “I don’t want to see him anymore”.

Given the assumptions, is the relationship between the #Donnalisi really unrecoverable?