Face together to a railing. In the background, the crowns of the trees. It is the photo that has been circulating online since yesterday and which portrays Antonella Rossetti, 58 years oldand the nephew Loredana Raimondo only 15 years old, died together in the crash on Friday afternoon on the A4 in the section between the Pero and Viale Certosa exits, near Cascina Merlata. A young grandmother, who, according to what emerged, every weekend went to pick up her granddaughter who had lived in the Brescia area for some years to let her spend the weekend in the place where she had grown up, in the province of Biella.

A tragedy within the tragedy befell the family, because the father of the fifteen year old, Robert Raymond, he died in May 2017, at the age of 37, always in a traffic accident. He was riding his Kawasaki in Cerrione, in the Biella area, when a deer crossed the road causing him to lose control of the vehicle. And for him, who ended up on the ground, there was nothing they could do: the rescuers had only been able to ascertain his death.

After the loss of her father, Loredana moved with her mother to Lombardy, in the province of Brescia, where she attended middle school. Presumably the mother had wanted a change of scenery after her misfortune, thinking about her future. Every weekend, however, the (maternal) grandmother went to pick up her granddaughter to spend a few days together in Mongrando, her village. Antonella Rossetti was known in the village: cashier at the Conad supermarket, she was in daily contact with the other inhabitants. Now the family is mourning two more victims.

The accident dates back to Friday: a few minutes after 3 pm, the girl and her grandmother were traveling aboard an Opel Corsa when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, their vehicle collided with a lorry with trailer of a forwarding company. The car was then hit in a chain by two others, turning into a pile of metal.

And I’m five victims in less than a month on the A4 Milan Venice, all women. On Wednesday 22 February, Beatrice Dell’Orto, a thirty-three year old from Seregno, lost her life. While between Friday 17 and Saturday 18 February, Laura Amato, aged 54, and Claudia Turconi, aged 60, died.