Austrians also lose second test

Austrians also lose second test

Austria’s handball players also lost the second test match against Brazil. One day after the 30:35, the selection of the Austrian Handball Federation (ÖHB) had to admit defeat to the 2013 World Champion with 33:37 (14:20) on Saturday in Stockerau. The two games were the dress rehearsal for the World Cup qualifying play-off against Spain. The duels will take place on April 8th and 12th.

“In the crucial moments we missed a chance up front and conceded an easy goal at the back. But the team didn’t give up for a second and that was the positive thing tonight. We were able to test a lot in the two international matches, which was important in view of the World Cup play-off against Spain in April,” said team manager Herbert Müller.

