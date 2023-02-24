Antonino Spinalbese is the eliminated of the thirty-sixth episode of “Big Brother VIP”. The hairstylist loses the televoting with Nikita Pelizon, Micol Incorvaia and Antonella Fiordelisi and after the verdict of Alfonso Signorini he indulges in enthusiasm at the thought of being able to see his daughter again after five months spent in the most spied on house in Italy.

“I’ve always known that in the world of communication television is stronger, just as the radio was before and newspapers before that – Antonino explains before definitively leaving the reality show – Here I understood that my strongest means of communication, which I had never used, was my word. And here I managed to get him out.”

Also Alfonso Signorini he is keen to exalt Antonino’s journey, capable of making himself known in an “honorable” way. The last emotion of his adventure in the program is the final embrace with Geneva Lamborghiniwith whom a promising woman was born understood interrupted only by the distance between the two.

“I inform you that Ginevra is single, so you can go to Pomezia”, ​​announces the host of the program, who at the end of the episode welcomes the eliminated one into the studio. Here Antonino is joined again by Geneva and between the two there is a kiss which makes the many who would like to see them form one dream new couple.

For two people who get close, two competitors in the House continue to experience ups and downs. Antonella Fiordelisi overcomes televoting, but is called to face yet another moment of crisis with Edoardo Donnamaria.

At the beginning of the episode on Thursday 23 February, the radio announcer had been invited to face-to-face with Antonino Spinalbesebut the two had not changed their point of view.

“The problem is not Antonino, because either Antonella changes or our relationship will never change”, commented Edoardo, subsequently unleashing a chain reaction which then involved the commentators in the studio, Sonia Bruganelli e Orietta Berti (still in opposite positions), and the same model.