Home Health Anxiety and depression: we’ve always had the remedy at hand (and we didn’t know it)
Health

Anxiety and depression: we’ve always had the remedy at hand (and we didn’t know it)

by admin
Anxiety and depression: we’ve always had the remedy at hand (and we didn’t know it)


Anxiety and depression are two of the most common evils today. Yet the remedy would exist and has always been before our eyes.

Depression and anxiety are different conditions, but they often develop together and also have similar treatments. Anxiety can manifest itself as a symptom of depression itself. Feeling down is normal from time to time. Feeling anxious is also a normal response to stressful situations and we all experience this emotional state throughout our lives. But a continuing state of depression and anxiety can be a sign of a mental health disorder.

Fighting anxiety and depression: the best way is this, you won’t believe it – grantennistoscana.it

Many people are diagnosed with both anxiety disorders and clinical depression each year. Often those afflicted seek the help of a psychologist, a psychiatrist or some experienced professional in the field. What few people know – and which has recently been brought to light by a study – is that there is another very effective and much cheaper solution.

Anxiety and depression: the remedy we’ve always had under our noses

According to a review of 1,000 studies conducted by Allied Health & Human Performance at the University of South Australia, the most powerful weapon against depression and anxiety is sport. Cycling, swimming, going to the gym are therefore not easy ways to keep fit and meet friends. These are also very useful activities for our mental health.

sports remedy for anxiety and depression
Playing sports would be the most effective remedy against anxiety and depression – grantennistoscana.it

Sport calms the mind, strengthens muscles and improves general well-being. Following exercise routines will make you happier and more relaxed, making it easier for you to fight negative emotions. But how is this possible? Exercise causes your body to release endorphins, chemicals in the brain that relieve pain and stress. Sport also helps reduce levels of stress hormones, cortisol and adrenaline.

See also  the tent city of migrants under the Aurelian walls cleared

Studies have shown that about half an hour of exercise every day can make people feel calmer. This calm also continues several hours after exercise. Playing a sport, team or individual, forces you to put your worries aside and focus on the task at hand. This helps clear your mind and calm you down (and improves the quality of your sleep, too).

It should be noted, however, that playing group sports has a greater impact on mental health than individual sports. Australian researchers found that women who played tennis and netball with friends had better mental health than those who worked out alone, for example at the gym.

You may also like

These haircuts are trending in 2023!

H3N8 bird flu: first death in China

Build muscles: Froboese explains how it really works

Schillaci, more seats but no closed number stop...

“In Emilia-Romagna the 2022 accounts close in balance,...

Scarifying the lawn properly | > – Guide

symptoms, remedies and how to recognize them –...

Covid, Schillaci: “In the autumn, vaccinate the frail...

Parents in need of care? How to distribute...

Bird flu, WHO: first H3N8 virus death reported...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy