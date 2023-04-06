MeteoWeb

The chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he suffers Silvio Berlusconi “it is a very rare disease, about 1 case per 100,000 inhabitants, with very heterogeneous expressions, but always characterized by an increase in monocytes, a type of white blood cell with important immune functions. It is not a disease that can be cured only with a bone marrow transplant, a therapy that is not feasible in elderly subjects. It is therefore a chronic disease and the patient, if elderly, must be managed with the awareness of having the objective of containing the progression and managing possible complications”.

member of the scientific committee of the Ail (Italian association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma), full professor of Hematology and director of the Hematology and Transplant Unit Aou Federico II of Naples. "It should also be emphasized that a careful and wise management of the disease and its complications can preserve the quality of life and any work activities, which is an important goal of the therapy of the disease, especially in elderly patients" highlights.

Leukemia in old age

“Some cases – explains Pane – they tend to have a greater tendency towards an increase in leukocytes (so-called hyperproliferative forms), others tend to have cytopenia (anaemia, leukopenia or thrombocytopenia, so-called ‘dysplastic’ cases). The onset is generally subtle, often paucisymptomatic and not easily identifiable. Some cases may show a decline in immunity with recurrent infections. The response to cytoreductive therapies (modernly based on hypomethylating drugs) is also very heterogeneous. The fact that an elderly patient is affected, as with all neoplastic diseases, is an aggravating factor”.

For this blood disease “complications are not unexpected and shouldn’t come as a surprise: continuous monitoring is needed”, remarks the hematologist. Also there is the risk of “having compromised the ability to metabolize foreign substances or have side effects of the most commonly used drugs”. But are there new therapies on the horizon? “Not many new ones. There are hypomethylating agents that act on DNA: they are new, but not so recent and the results obtained are not as relevant as with other diseases”conclude Pane.