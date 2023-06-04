AOP Health: Study conclusion strengthens

VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the publication in the New England Journal of Medicine Evidence of the final results of the LOW-PV study, conducted by the Bergamo Hospital Research Foundation (FROM) under the direction of Professor Tiziano Barbui, AOP Health announces a major advance that consolidates the company’s clinical development program for ropeginterferon alfa-2b (BESREMi®) in polycythemia vera (PV), a rare blood cancer. The LOW-PV academic study, supported and funded by AOP Health and Italian public bodies, is complementary to a series of trials conducted by AOP Health over more than 10 years to obtain marketing authorization in Europe and the Middle Orient.

Contacts

For information Isolde Fally

[email protected]health.com+43-676-500 4048

In the USA: 011-43-676-500 4048