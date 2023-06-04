Home » AOP Health: Study conclusion strengthens
VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the publication in the New England Journal of Medicine Evidence of the final results of the LOW-PV study, conducted by the Bergamo Hospital Research Foundation (FROM) under the direction of Professor Tiziano Barbui, AOP Health announces a major advance that consolidates the company’s clinical development program for ropeginterferon alfa-2b (BESREMi®) in polycythemia vera (PV), a rare blood cancer. The LOW-PV academic study, supported and funded by AOP Health and Italian public bodies, is complementary to a series of trials conducted by AOP Health over more than 10 years to obtain marketing authorization in Europe and the Middle Orient.
The original text of this announcement, written in the source language, is the official version which is authentic. Translations are offered solely for the convenience of the reader and must refer to the text in the original language, which is the only legally valid one.

