Apple rilascia iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1
Apple rilascia iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1

admin
Apple rilascia iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1

Apple has released iOS 16.4.1, now available for iPhone users, with fixes for bugs related to emoji and Siri.

What’s new in iOS 16.4.1?

You can upgrade your iPhone to iOS 16.4.1 going into Settings > General choosing Software update. The build number for today’s update is 20E252, available to any iPhone capable of running iOS 16 (iPhone 8 and later).

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone, including :

  • The Pushing Hands emoji was showing no skin tone changes
  • Siri was unresponsive in some cases

The update also fixes two actively exploited security vulnerabilities:

iOSurfaceAccelerator

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

WebKit

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

While the Weather app has had several issues recently, iOS 16.4.1 doesn’t appear to include any changes. This choice is not surprising since most Weather app problems seem to be server-side fixable.

See also  Which fruit to eat to feel good? Here's what it is

